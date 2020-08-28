A Sunrise Beach woman was injured early Friday morning after her vehicle overturned on Spring Cove Road near Osage Place in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Lisa West, 59, was heading east when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a mailbox and ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. West, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was totaled and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.