A Kirksville man was injured Friday morning in a personal watercraft collision on the 22-mile marker of the main channel on Lake of the Ozarks.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Tony Miller, 28, was moderately injured when he jumped a wake in a 2020 Yamaha and collided with another 2020 Yamaha operated by Chauncey Potter, 17, also of Kirksville. Miller was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital and Potter was not reported to have any injuries.

One PCW was listed as having moderate damage and the other had minor damage.