The Eldon Mustangs came out Friday night with a fierce charge as they met up with the Central Bulldogs to start the season.

The Eldon Mustangs came out Friday night with a fierce charge as they met up with the Central Bulldogs to start the season. A lot of offensive success mixed with a stout defensive effort led the team to a 54-14 win at the end of the night, giving the team a 1-0 start to the season, already matching their 2019 win total. It’s easy to see, however, that the team has no plans to stop playing hard anytime soon.

After celebrating an early senior night prior to the kickoff, the two teams opened the game with a scoring frenzy. The Mustangs would strike first after only two plays, with senior running back Owen Levesque finding the endzone on a rush. The Mustangs would go on to find the endzone again quickly with a rushing touchdown by freshman quarterback Hunter Hees. Hees looked confident much of the night in his freshman role, making clean hand-offs and having some success through the air later in the game.

The Bulldogs would be next to find the endzone after a 20-yard rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Jayden Mercado, who would be a big part of their offensive attack throughout much of the contest. This would be the final score of the half by the Bulldogs and would be followed by an onslaught by the Mustangs.

Minutes after the Bulldog score, sophomore runningback Krystopher Shephard would rush for a touchdown, the first of many throughout the night. This score would be followed by a pick by Eldon junior Conner Kinder, giving the ball back to the home team. The Mustangs would find the endzone once more in the quarter, with another rushing touchdown by Shephard. This would bring the end of a monstrous scoring effort in the first quarter with a score of 28-6.

Eldon would find much of the same success in the second quarter. Halfway through the quarter, Levesque would find the endzone again. The next Mustang score would come by yet another player, junior runningback Killian Wilson. Finally, Eldon would score on their only passing touchdown of the night, as Hees connected with Wilson, giving the Mustangs a 48-6 lead heading into the locker room for halftime.

Coming back onto the field, the mercy clock rule was in effect, and the game went quickly from that point forward. Neither team would score in a brisk third quarter. However, both teams would find the endzone once a final time in quarter four.

First to find paydirt would be Eldon, handing it off to Shephard once again. The Bulldogs would finally respond with three minutes left on the clock with a final touchdown by senior running back Dayton Myers, leaving the game with a final score of 54-14 as the clock ran 0:00.

Following the massive win, Coach Chad Hult said that he was happy to see the team come out and play hard. Hult pointed out the great success seen by the offensive line throughout the night, allowing their offense to find success from start to finish. With so many players getting offensive touches through the game, Hult says this is a method they will continue with. He says, unless someone comes out with the hot hands on a particular night, the team will continue to keep the line moving and give more opportunities.

“We don’t really have a guy who’s gonna give us 30 touches a night. We are gonna continue to give a lot of guys chances,” Hult said.

Eldon will be on the road next week against Owensville, hoping to move to 2-0.