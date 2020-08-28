Business 54 traffic will be impacted next week as crews begin widening that roadway to allow for the construction of a roundabout at Willmore Lane and the new interchange connector road.

Business 54 traffic will be impacted next week as crews begin widening that roadway to allow for the construction of a roundabout at Willmore Lane and the new interchange connector road. This work is part of the new U.S. Route 54 interchange project at Route W & Osage Hills Road.

The project contractor, working for the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin placing asphalt and installing barrier walls near the intersection on Monday, August 31. This work will require intermittent lane closures along Business 54 between Union Electric Road and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church through Wednesday, September 2.

Flaggers and signs will guide motorists through the work zone. Motorists are asked to plan for delays, slow down, avoid distractions and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.