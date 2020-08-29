Rumbles and roars will echo across the Lake of the Ozarks on Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, September 20, 2020, during the 14th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest.

According to Tim Jacobsen, director of the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau and a member of the Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest committee, over 125,000 motorcycle enthusiasts attended Bikefest last year. More are expected to thunder into the Lake of the Ozarks this year to explore scenic rides, attend free concerts, participate in biker activities and roll through a "passport run" of local eateries, businesses and nightspots. Bikefest will host major events and vendor villages at Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson (Osage Beach), H. Toad’s at Camden on the Lake (Lake Ozark) and the historic Bagnell Dam Strip (Business Highway 54 in Lake Ozark). Other Lake Area restaurants and bars will also offer live music and special activities geared toward Bikefest visitors. The “Official Bikefest Passport Booth” will be located in the vendor village area of the Lake of the Ozarks-Harley Davidson. Bikers and Bikefest fans have a wide array of lodging options during the five-day event - including campgrounds, RV parks, cabins, vacation condos and homes, full-service and family-owned resorts, plus hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts. Many of these lodging properties are offering special Bikefest rates. For a list of these properties and rates, visit LakeBikefest.com.

"The Lake of the Ozarks is an ideal location to host Missouri’s largest motorcycle rally due to our central location and all the amazing activities the Lake has to offer," said Jacobsen. "Visitors at Bikefest can also enjoy countless great restaurants and bars; many have live entertainment. We also have a lot of biker-friendly lodging facilities and campgrounds. Riding our scenic roads on a motorcycle is one of the best ways to experience all the natural beauty we have here at the Lake. There is nothing like riding in the Ozark hills. When it comes down to it, if you love motorcycles and want to take part in a friendly and fun atmosphere, the Lake of the Ozarks is the place to be for the 2020 14th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest." It should be noted that the State of Missouri has passed a helmet law change that goes into effect on August 28, 2020 that anyone over the age of 26 with medical insurance will no longer be required to wear a motorcycle helmet.

Compliments of Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson, Bikefest’ s official website. LakeBikefest.com, provides motorcycle riders with three printable maps of recommended scenic rides. These rides range from 84 to 115 miles and can take as long as two hours to complete. Riders can expect picturesque wooded landscapes, a tour of two of the area's dazzling state parks and stunning glimpses and panoramic views of the sparkling Lake of the Ozarks. Full Throttle Magazine once again sponsors the Full Throttle Passport Program that takes riders on a tour of 24 different restaurants and nightspots in the Lake area. Bikefest patrons can obtain their passport at any of the participating businesses on the ride. These passports are stamped when riders visit the 24 locations. Bikefest visitors who collect all their passport stamps earn an entry into a drawing for a 2019 Harley-Davidson FLHP Road King Police motorcycle.

Music and motorcycles are a perfect match, so it's no surprise that a popular attraction at Bikefest is the lineup of live entertainment throughout the Lake Area. For a full list of bands and locations visit www.LakeBikefest.com. Throughout the event the center lane of the Strip will be blocked off for motorcycle parking only. There are numerous biker friendly establishments that are within walking distance that all offer live music and numerous types of food and beverage service.

Another favorite of Bikefest visitors is the variety of booths and tents at vendor villages located at Camden on the Lake and Lake of the Ozarks Harley Davidson. These vendors will feature custom cycles and parts, detailing, airbrushing, tattoo artists, leather and other apparel, jewelry, food and much more

"Meeting all the people who attend Bikefest is part of the fun for me," said Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson owner and motorcyclist Jack Fleming. "It's amazing to see all the custom bikes and all the gear that's available to fellow bikers at the vendor villages." There will also be vendors spread throughout the Bagnell Dam Blvd. during the event.

The 2020 Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest main sponsors are: Aaron Saches & Associates, Progressive Insurance, Lake of the Ozarks Harley-Davidson, the Leatherman and the City of Osage Beach. Other sponsors include Full Throttle Midwest Magazine, Dog Days Bar & Grill, Camden on the Lake Resort & H. Toads Restaurant, Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau, Surdyke Yamaha, The Graf Group Insurance Services, The Grow Tradefest, Captain Ron’s bar & Grill, Fat Polly’s Pub, Tucker’s Shucker Oyster Bar & Tap, Franky & Louie’s Beachfront Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Lake Resort – Lake of the Ozarks, CBD Shaman – Lake of the Ozarks, and Shady Gators.

For more information about Bikefest, please visit LakeBikefest.com or contact the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau at 800-FUN-LAKE (386-5253).