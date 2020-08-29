Pastor Ron Trimmer has accepted a call to serve Lake Ozark Christian Church.

Pastor Ron Trimmer has accepted a call to serve Lake Ozark Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 1560 Bagnell Dam Blvd. Lake Ozark, MO 65049. He will begin leading worship on Sunday, September 6 at 8:15 a.m. in the beautiful Chapel in the Woods (weather permitting) or the indoor chapel and at 10:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary.

Pastor Ron grew up in the St. Louis area. After earning B.S. and M.S. degrees in Mathematics, he felt God’s call to make a difference in the world and entered Eden Seminary in St. Louis, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. For the past 20 years he served Friedens United Church of Christ in Washington, TX and Hope United (a combined congregation of the Christian Church [Disciples] and the United Church of Christ) in Georgetown, TX. Since 2015 he simultaneously served as the part-time executive director of the Texas Bible Chair—an Educational Ministry of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) which offers practical, theological courses for Commissioned Ministers (lay leaders preparing to serve the church). Pastor Ron says, “In today's world, folks are yearning for hope and meaning in their lives--something to believe in. I see great opportunities at Lake Ozark Christian Church, to show the love and hope of Jesus, to the children across the street, to young families during COVID, and to anyone who needs a second chance, that God forgives and gives new life.”

Search Committee chair, Jane Daniels, considers Pastor Ron a man of deep faith, with a warm personality and significant experience, who is a great fit for the hopes and needs of Lake Ozark Christian Church. “He will provide excellent worship experiences, offer compassionate pastoral care, and help the church fulfill its mission to be a movement for wholeness in a fragmented world.” Lake Ozark Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) has been an active presence in the Lake community since 1942. It was a founding member and continuing supporter of Hope House of Miller Country (food pantry and thrift store); assists with many community service activities; and is a sponsor for Cub Scout Pack #21 and Boy Scout Troop #21. It strongly supports area arts by hosting rehearsals, performances and exhibits for the Lake Area Community Orchestra, Greater Lake Area Chorale, and Lake Arts Council. The church building is also the site of the independently operated Growing to Learn Day Care Center.

As part of the one body of Christ we welcome all as God has welcomed us. Communion is offered every week. Appropriate physical distancing and face covering is required at the indoor service at the present time. Due to other restrictions necessitated by the current pandemic, Pastor Ron’s installation and a reception introducing him to the community will be held at a later date.

For more information visit http://lakeozarkdisciples.org/, call the church office (573) 365-3366, or email: office@lakeozarkdisciples.org.