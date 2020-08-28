Camden County Democratic Committee recently concluded a fundraiser to help area schools. Chairman Joe Register presented checks to the superintendents of Macks Creek, Stoutland, and Climax Springs school districts. The funds will be used to help the districts obtain PPE for students and staff this upcoming school year. “Commitment to our community’s safety is a top priority. After contacting area schools, they expressed a need for PPE within their districts and we felt we were in a position to be able to help.” said Register. Due to COVID-19 the Camden County Democratic Committee is meeting via teleconference the first Monday of every month but can be contacted via their Facebook page Camden County Democrats.