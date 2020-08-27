Camden County has announced the launch of a small business assistance program to provide economic support to small businesses in connection with COVID-19 and as provided through the Federal CARES Act.

Camden County has announced the launch of a small business assistance program to provide economic support to small businesses in connection with COVID-19 and as provided through the Federal CARES Act. Camden County has received Coronavirus Relief Funds that will be made available, on an application basis, to eligible entities for necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency.

Camdenton, Lake Area and Lake West Chambers of Commerce are collaboratively assisting the Camden County Commission and will make up the Advisory Committee to review the submitted applications prior to Camden County Commission approval.

Funds may only be used to cover costs that:

Expenditures related to business interruption caused by required closures by State, County or City Order related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19),

Expenditures associated with costs to operate businesses under State, County or City guidelines such as PPE and other modifications necessary to conduct business,

Expenditures incurred during or to be incurred the period that begins on March 1, 2020 and ends on December 30, 2020.

The requirement that expenditures be incurred as a result the public health emergency means that expenditures must be associated with actions taken to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Applications will be accepted starting September 1st to September 30th for round one however more money could be allocated to the program later if other CARES Act funding requests come in under funds that are available.

Applications will be available starting August 27th at the Camdenton, Lake Area and Lake West Chambers of Commerce offices and on each chamber’s websites:

Camdenton Chamber of Commerce, 739 W. US Hwy 54, Camdenton, 65020, www.camdentonchamber.com; 573-346-2227.

Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 1 Wilmore Lane, Lake Ozark, 65039, www.lakeareachamber.com; 573-964-1008

Lake West Chamber of Commerce, 125 Oddo Drive, Sunrise Beach, 65079, www.lakewestchamber.com; 573-374-5500