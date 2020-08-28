Once complete, the new building will serve as new office space for the Eldon Chamber. It will also house a number of historical items from the Rock Island Depot in a small museum display.

The city of Eldon has been making a push to find an identity. With the installation of a new downtown mural highlighting the railroad roots of the city, and the ever-progressing Rock Island Trail project, it seems they may have found it. Now, weeks after the mural’s installation, the city will see the beginning of a new project as students from the Eldon Career Center begin the rebuilding of the Rock Island Depot.

Erin Rohwer, Director of Eldon Career Center, will be a leading member of the project. She says the project has been ongoing for nearly a year now, though mostly consisting of paperwork to this point. She says the city was granted the property of the old depot in the winter of 2019 from Ameren. The Eldon Chamber worked alongside the city to negotiate a 25-year lease starting August 1, 2020. The Eldon Community Foundation is a major contributor to the project as well, raising the funds necessary for the build. A local donor also offered to match any funds raised by the Community Foundation towards the project, effectively doubling their budget. Rohwer says they now have enough to begin construction.

The depot serves as a historically significant part of Eldon. If it weren’t for the building of the depot, the railroads at the time would have been run through Aurora Springs and Eldon would have never been founded. However, the depot led to railroad construction through the area and would later see a community built around it.

Rohwer says a group was formed around 2014 to create a master plan for Eldon. This ended up including the Rock Island Trail, Rock Island Park and the depot reconstruction. Using design choices from this time, she says the building will adhere to the design already created and will see a victorian era architectural style to throwback to the original building. Jacobs Architecture designed the plans.

However, one of the keynotes on this construction is the fact that all labor will be completed by Eldon Career Center students in the current school year. She says students should begin work in early fall. Rohwer is thrilled to have the students be a part of Eldon history and create something that she hopes will bring the community together. The looming threat of COVID postponement has of course been considered in the current roadmap, but Rohwer says they will “cross that bridge when it happens.”

Once complete, the new building will serve as new office space for the Eldon Chamber. It will also house a number of historical items from the Rock Island Depot in a mini-museum.

Rohwer hopes this project will give the residents of Eldon and the surrounding community something to look forward to. With so many things being canceled, she says it’s great to have a fresh project underway to help the community start looking forward.

“We think it will bring some new life and a sense of comfort about the community and moving forward together,” Rohwer said. “Maybe it will be a new reason to invest in Eldon.”