A Roach woman was injured Monday evening when her vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree near Tunnel Dam Road.

A Roach woman was injured Monday evening when her vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree near Tunnel Dam Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Grace Jones, 18, was heading west on Tunnel Dam Road in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala when she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road down an embankment before finally striking a tree. The accident occured just west of Hydro Plant Drive.

Jones, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported by Mercy EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Impala was reported to have extensive damage and was towed from the scene.