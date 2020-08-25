Lake Regional’s Express Care will expand to Camdenton on Sept. 1. The clinic will be open daily — including weekends — at 226 E. Highway 54.

Lake Regional’s Express Care will expand to Camdenton on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The clinic will be open daily — including weekends — at 226 E. Highway 54. Providers include Valerie Donnelson, PA-C, and Robert Meyer, FNP.

Express Care provides walk-in care for non-life-threatening issues, such as colds, earaches, allergies and sprains.

“It’s a great option, especially for visitors to our area and for anyone needing evening or weekend care,” said Lindsay Bentley, director of Lake Regional Clinical Operations. “We are excited to add this convenient care in Camdenton.”

No appointment is needed to visit any of Lake Regional’s Express Care clinics also open daily in Eldon, Lebanon and Osage Beach. For hours, visit lakeregional.com/expresscare or call 573-873-2521.

Lake Regional Express Care – Camdenton is located in the former Lake Regional Orthopedics – Camdenton location. The offices of Jeff Jones, D.O., and Brian Swanson, PA-C, are now located at Lake Regional Orthopedics, 1075 Nichols Road, Osage Beach.