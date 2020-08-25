Sign up for these Lake area golf tournaments. There are plenty of fall events happening this season.

Parrot Head Open

August 29 & 30



The Two-Man Invitational Golf Tournament will be held at The Oaks Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort. Cost is $350/team with eight flights, 16 teams per flight. More than $30,000 in prizes for a full field.

For more information or to sign up, call 573-348-8522 or email golf@mvresortlakeoftheozarks.com.



Laker Invitational

September 7



The Laker Athletic Boosters are pleased to announce the 34th Annual Laker Invitational Golf Classic to be played at the beautiful Oaks Golf Course at Margaritaville Lake Resort on Labor Day, September 7th, 2020.

This event has raised over $975,000 that has been used to financially support the Camdenton R-3 School District’s athletic facilities and to provide equipment to all student-athletes and its programs.

This event is a four-person Las Vegas Scramble. Each four person team will consist of two, two-person scramble teams with the best scramble score on each hole used. There will be a team pairing done by blind draw. Players may enter their own four-person team as well.

Prizes will be awarded for both the blind pairings and the four-person teams. Each team will consist of an A, B, C, and D player. Player entry fee is $125.00 which includes golf, lunch, tee gifts and all beverages. Gold Sponsorship is $275.00 and includes golf, lunch, tee gifts, beverages, a family season pass to all Laker Athletic events and your name or business prominently displayed at all Laker Athletic events on our Sponsor Board. Your name will also be included in the Laker Athletic Guide all year long. All sponsorships are tax deductible.

Over $4000 in prizes were awarded at this event last year! This is a great social event kick-starting the 2020-2021 school year!

Request entry forms or send entry forms to Camdenton Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 410, Camdenton, MO 65020 or 680 Hwy 54 West, Camdenton, MO 65020. For more information call Jason Hulett at (573) 346-7272 or John Blair at (573) 346-2235.



Food Pantry Benefit

September 14



Franky & Louie's/Indian Rock Golf Club will host the annual Franky & Louie's Dan "Franky" Laubach Memorial Classic. The event is a benefit for Share The Harvest Food Pantry. Cost is $100/person or $400 for a four-person team. Breakfast and registration is at 8 a.m. at Franky & Louie’s. Call for registration or sponsor packages at 573-374-5277 or 573-873-5855 ext.4.



Idiots Club Tournament

September 21



The second annual Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club Golf Tournament will be held at The Club at Porto Cima. It will be a four-person scramble tournament teeing off at 11 a.m. with a maximum of 100 players. A flight winnings awards ceremony and a luncheon is included in the registration fee and will follow play. There will be several fun contests for golfers to enter such as longest drive, closest to the hole putt and New Car Hole-in-One,

This tournament is a benefit for the club who assists children with a variety of needs such as free or reduced lunch, clothing, personal needs and other expenses.

Register for the tournament at: www.LOTOIdiotsClub.golf.



Fall Couples Scramble

October 3 & 4

Lake Valley Golf & Country Club will host a invitational that includes 36 holes of golf with riding cart, a tee gift, skins and closest to the hole prizes both days, plus $15,000 in gift card prizes (based on a full field of 72 teams). Cost is $350/team.

To sign up call 573-346-7218 or visit www.lakevalleygolf.com.



Idiots Club Fundraiser

September 21

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club second annual golf tournament at the Club at Porto Cima. The 18 hole, four-person scramble is $150 per player. Flight winnings, lunch, a silent auction and raffles will be held. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun at 11 a.m. For more information, go to www.LakeoftheOzarksIdiotsClub.org.



Two-Person Bucket Tournament

September 27



The Oaks Golf Club at Margaritaville Lake Resort will host this tournament with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Featuring the 8-inch Bucket Hole, cost is $90/team or $70/team for golf members. Price includes 18 holes of golf, bag lunch on the course, special events and flight prizes. Limited to 60 teams.

For more information or to sign up, call 573-348-8522 or email golf@mvresortlakeoftheozarks.com.