A Fortuna woman was injured Monday night and charged with driving while intoxicated after her vehicle overturned on Syracuse Road just north of Highway PP in Morgan County.

A Fortuna woman was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Monday night after her vehicle overturned on Syracuse Road just north of Highway PP in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Autumn Wilson, 37, was heading north in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch before the vehicle overturned. Wilson, who was wearing a safety device, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

The Chevrolet Malibu had extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in its response.