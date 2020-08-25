The novel coronavirus remains present in the Lake area. As of early Tuesday afternoon on August 25, these are the latest figures reported by the public health departments in Miller, Camden and Morgan Counties.

In Miller County, the latest total number of cases reported as of August 24 was at 205 of which 47 remain active and 157 have recovered. To date, there have been six hospitalizations and one death so far.

Camden County’s updated total number of COVID-19 cases since March was at 471 on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website. The number of deaths in the county remains at eight.

The latest figures reported from Morgan County on August 23 were 107 total cases with 19 remaining active and a total of 87 who have recovered. Morgan County remains at one death as of this time.

Check back for continued COVID case updates around the Lake area.