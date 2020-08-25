Camdenton R-III made the decision Tuesday morning at a board member meeting to make face masks mandatory for students and staff "on the move" throughout the school.

UPDATE 3:36 P.M.: Superintendent Tim Hadfield has provided the following statement on the issue.

"The Board of Education voted on Tuesday to mandate masks for students and staff in certain situations. These would include when students and staff are up and moving around, for example - passing time, lunch time, traveling to special classes and during small group working time in class - masks are required. When students and staff have appropriate social distancing, masks would not be required. We understand that some have a strong opinion about wearing masks. We want to assure our parents that if you are not comfortable with your child wearing a mask when moving around the building, you may contact your building administrator to request to change from seated learning to distance or virtual learning. The reverse is also true. If you selected distance or virtual learning but have now changed your mind, you may contact your building administrator to switch your child to the seated option. We realize some parents may need time to make plans and to consider how their child responds to wearing a mask while moving around. The deadline to change your child's schooling for the first semester is September 4th. "

----

ORIGINAL STORY

Camdenton R-III made the decision Tuesday morning at a board member meeting to make face masks mandatory for students and staff "on the move" throughout the school. This means anytime students and staff are moving through hallways or any other time they are not stationary within a classroom.

This decision was made after much discussion on the subject. Some board members felt unsure of the decision, with others going as far as to consider even further protection for teachers such as goggles.

The motion was approved with only one member voting no.

Students will be provided with masks if they do not bring their own.

More information on this decision will come as it is provided.