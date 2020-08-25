The Camden County Recorder of Deed's office and the Camden County Assessor's office are open for business but are asking the public to take precautions after one office was exposed to COVID-19 and the other has had 2 employees test positive.

The recorder's office is requesting the public to wear masks if they need to come to the office to handle business in-person. Employees in the office may have been exposed to the coronavirus through contact with an employee who has a family member who tested positive. The employee is quarantined.

The assessor's office is asking the public to handle their business by phone, mail or email. The employees who tested positive are on leave. Although the office is open, Assessor Marty McGuire is discouraging people from coming in.

McGuire said staff will meet people outside if needed. McGuire said he wants to reduce the risk of exposure to the general public as much as possible. Just last week, Camden County officials met to discuss whether or not to implement a mask requirement for employees of the courthouse. The general consensus was each officeholder would make that decision for their employees. According to Associate Commissioner Don Williams the county continues to monitor visitors to the courthouse with temperature checks.