The family of former Tribune publisher Hank Waters, who died last week at age 90, will hold a motorcade Wednesday afternoon through downtown Columbia.

Those who wish to view the procession are asked to line the streets of the route and maintain social distance or, if that is not possible, wear a mask to avoid community spread of COVID-19.

Waters became editor and publisher of the Tribune in May 1966 and served in that role until turning over day-to-day operations to his family. He remained deeply involved in the paper’s operations and wrote a daily, signed editorial until the newspaper was sold to GateHouse Media Inc. in 2016.

Waters continued to write a Hank’s View column for the Tribune until just a few weeks before his death.

The procession will begin at 4 p.m. at the Tribune office building at 313 E. Ash St. It will proceed south on Fourth Street past the Tribune Publishing building, then east on Walnut Street to the Boone County Courthouse, where it will turn south on Eighth Street past Columbia City Hall and the Missouri Press Association to the University of Missouri.

The motorcade will go through the circle drive at Francis Quadrangle, then west on Elm Street to the State Historical Society of Missouri's Center for Missouri Studies, and north on Sixth Street to Broadway. The procession will turn west on Broadway to Columbia Cemetery, where the family will hold a private graveside service.

The cemetery will be closed to the public during the graveside service.