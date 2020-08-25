Lake of the Ozarks Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help with home building projects and lending a hand at their resell store.

After being closed for more than two months due to the pandemic, the Restore is back up and running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Industrial Park off Highway 5 north of Camdenton. Proceeds from the store go toward purchasing land for homes and building material for partner families. The store has a few employees but is often in need of help, especially on Saturdays, their busiest day of the week, according to Habitat board member Ralph R. Donald.

Habitat is also looking for volunteers to help with home building. Experienced construction workers who can handle the framing, setting windows and doors, electrical work and plumbing are always needed, he said.

Donald has been a volunteer for about three years. Although he says he is not a hammer and saw person, he has been able to put his career skills to work for the organization. Prior to retiring to Lake of the Ozarks, Donald was Professor Emeritus, Mass Communications at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He got involved with the organization through a friend who was a volunteer.

Habitat brings together people from all walks of life to help families. Donald said Habitat has built 20 homes and with another under construction.

Habitat in Camdenton has been working with families since 1999, helping 90 residents of Camden County leave inadequate housing situations and move into affordable housing, turning renters into homeowners and taxpayers, he said.

Families are selected based on criteria that include income guidelines, providing a small down payment and agreeing to work alongside volunteers to build their home.