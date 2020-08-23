





Cooper County R-IV School District in Bunceton recently announced it will offer after school child care 3:15-5 p.m. weekdays for students in prekindergarten through sixth grade.

The cost of this care is $20 per child per week with a family maximum of $40. Fees are required to be paid through the front office by the end of each week and they can be paid in advance. Aftercare will offer a nutritious snack, help with homework, and recreational time. There is no aftercare on holidays, early out days or bad weather dismissal days.

Dragon volleyball and Panther baseball games start Wednesday . Prairie Home girls are playing on the Bunceton Dragons team and Bunceton boys are playing on the Prairie Home Panthers team again this year.

The first volleyball home game is 6 p.m. Aug. 31 against La Monte. Another home game is 6 p.m. Sept. 1 against Otterville. The first away game is 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Hallsville. The junior varsity and varsity girls will both be playing at each of these games. Dustin Ray is the head coach this year and Christen Rutledge joins him as the assistant coach.

Prairie Home baseball has its first home game 5 p.m. Friday against Saint Elizabeth. Their next game is 5 p.m. Sept 1 at Higbee, then 5 p.m. Sept. 3 at Pilot Grove. Both junior varsity and varsity will be playing these games.