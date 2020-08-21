Navigational restrictions will be in effect during the 2020 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout regatta. The no-wake restriction for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout event includes the main channel from the 31.5-mile mark to the 36-mile mark and will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout gets underway this week with events leading up to the races next weekend on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

Thousands of boaters are expected for the event that is hosted by Captain Ron's at the 34.5-mile marker.

Navigational restrictions will be in effect during the 2020 Lake of the Ozarks Shootout regatta. The no-wake restriction for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout event includes the main channel from the 31.5-mile mark to the 36-mile mark and will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Due to the number of spectators expected at the event, additional navigational restrictions will be put into place on Saturday, August 29, only.

An extended idle speed area will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include the main channel from the 31.5-mile mark downstream to approximately the 21-mile mark. The extended idle speed area is in addition to the no-wake restriction implemented for the event itself. The majority of the boating traffic exits the event in a downstream direction. The extended navigational restrictions will assist in maintaining a safe boating environment and preventing property damage.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division will conduct enforcement operations throughout the restricted areas during the affected times.

A map of the area highlighting the designated no-wake restricted areas has been posted to the Water Patrol Division page of the Patrol’s website.

“The Patrol’s marine enforcement troopers will be available to protect and assist the public throughout the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout event,” said Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri Highway Patrol. “This is an extremely large marine event and permitting this type of an event on a public waterway requires additional restrictions. I appreciate the cooperation and patience of the boating public."

Boat operators must consider the effect their actions have on others: Share the waterway and use common sense, good judgment, and courtesy to ensure the safety of all, Olson said.

For more than three decades, the Shootout – which originated in 1988 headquartered at Shooter’s 21 in Osage Beach – has been a philanthropic event benefitting Lake-area rescue teams and other charitable organizations. Just last year, $357,000 was raised to benefit 32 different groups.

The Shootout is organized and managed each year by hundreds of volunteers. The Shootout is considered the largest unsanctioned boat race in the United States. Powerboat Magazine has named the event one of the nation’s eight “must-see” boating events.

Racers in various classes compete for the title of Top Gun. The fastest boats can reach speeds in excess of 200 mph.

In 2019, Don Onken’s American Ethanol was the fastest boat to run the course of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, taking home it's fifth win in as many years. Driver Tony Battiato and throttleman John Cosker took the honors hitting a speed of 201 mph in the 50-foot Mystic catamaran. Cosker has been with the race team for each of their five wins. In 2018, Cosker and Battito also took Top Gun honors with a run of 204 mph.