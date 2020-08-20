Movie-goers will be required to wear masks while in the theatre except when eating or drinking. Social distancing will also be required.

Marcus Theatres announced the reopening of Eagles Landing Cinema in time for weekend movie-goers.

Eagles Landing has been closed during the pandemic. For the first time in months, viewers will be able to take in a movie on the big screen. Movies being shown this weekend include Inception 10th Anniversary, Sonic the Hedgehog, Jumanji: The Next Level and more. The cinema is one of several across the country Marcus Theatres is scheduling to reopen this weekend.

Staff will also be required to wear masks and gloves when appropriate. They will also be undergo a wellness check prior to starting their shift. Theatres have implemented increased frequency of cleaning, installed plexiglass partitions as well as making hand sanitizer available to the public.

To reduce risks, Marcus Theatres recommends purchasing tickets online ahead of arriving and place concession orders.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and associates will always be our top priorities,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We implemented our updated safety protocols at a few locations in late June and have been extremely pleased with the response from theatregoers. In fact, we surveyed the very first guests back and more than 96 percent indicated it was a comfortable and safe experience. That customer confidence, combined with upcoming new movie releases, creates a great entertainment option at a time when we could all use an escape.”

As theatres reopen, there initially will be a mix of classic content, plus new movie releases, including: “Unhinged,” a special 10-year anniversary re-release of “Inception” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” on August 21; “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” on August 28; and “Tenet” for Labor Day weekend. Additional films currently scheduled for release during the last four months of 2020 include:

• September: “The King’s Man” and “Greenland”

• October: “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Death on the Nile,” “Candyman” and “Fatale”

• November: “Black Widow,” “Soul,” “No Time to Die,” “Deep Water,” “Happiest Season” and “Voyagers”

•December: “Free Guy,” “West Side Story,” “Coming 2 America,” “Dune,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “The Empty Man”

Guests should expect to be greeted by the Marcus Theatres “Movie STAR” approach, which incorporates updated health and safety measures and is in alignment with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Everyone plays a role in creating a safe environment with social distancing (S); Thorough cleaning (T); App and website ordering of tickets, food and concessions for no-to-low contact interactions (A); and respecting each other by following these new protocols (R). For the most up-to-date information about policies, hours of operation and reopening information visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/reopening.

Marcus Theatres Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex℠ brands. For more information, please visit www.MarcusTheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).