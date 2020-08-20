A Mansfield man was injured Wednesday morning when the freightliner he was driving overturned on Pritchett Road, west of Route T in Camden County.

A Mansfield man was injured Wednesday morning when the freightliner he was driving overturned on Pritchett Road, west of Route T in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Christopher Lewis, 50, was heading east when the 2016 Freightliner M2 traveled off the right side of the roadway. Lewis overcorrected and traveled off the left side of the road before overturning and striking a guardrail. Lewis was wearing a safety device and received minor injuries as he was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon by Mercy EMS.

The freightliner had extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office.