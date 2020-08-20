The City of Lake Ozark took the first step in the lengthy process of improving city streets when the board of aldermen in special session Thursday approved a bid to pave the city’s portion of Lakeland Road.

Capital Paving of Linn Creek was awarded the bid of $60,220.60 for paving about 2,000 feet of Lakeland Road which is the city’s portion of the road that connects W Road with Highway 54. The remainder of the road is in Miller County and will be paved with funds from the Bagnell Special Road District, an estimated $90,000.

The work is expected to begin in the next two weeks.

The Transportation Department budgeted for the project in the 2020 budget.

Capital Paving will remove its portable asphalt plant from the area after the project is completed.

Alderman Vernon Jaycox, also a member of the Bagnell Special Road District, was instrumental in coordinating the cooperative project.