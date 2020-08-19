Osage Beach has announced a number of cancellations in the fall due to health concerns.

Osage Beach press release:

The health and safety of our community, visitors, and employees is a priority for the City of Osage Beach and we continue to respond to the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic.

**CDC Guidelines have made it difficult to implement our annual events, therefore, in addition to the events canceled earlier this year, we now must announce the 20th Annual Fall Festival; Citywide Garage Sale; and Citizen's Academy have all been CANCELLED for 2020.

**City facilities remain open to the public and public meetings have resumed, with restrictions related to social distancing and screening.

**Park facilities remain open and many activities and sports programs have resumed, with restrictions.

We continue to ask our community, visitors, and employees to be diligent and take precautions as recommended or instructed to do. We appreciate your patience as we manage this situation. We are dedicated to being good stewards of our community and will continue to operate efficiently to deliver superior municipal services to our citizens and visitors.