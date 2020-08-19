As of Wednesday afternoon, all three counties of the lake (Camden, Miller, Morgan) have reached 100 or more total COVID cases.

Note: This is a round-up of COVID cases updates seen by Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties as of 8/19/20. --- As of Wednesday afternoon, all three counties of the lake (Camden, Miller, Morgan) have reached 100 or more total COVID cases. In the latest public update from Camden County Health Departmnet (Aug. 17), the total now sits at 415 since March. 59 are currently being followed as active, with 348 considered recovered and 8 deaths. In Morgan County, the latest update (Aug. 19) confirmed 100 total cases, 15 of which are active, 84 are recovered and 1 death confirmed. Finally, in Miller County, the latest public update from the health department (Aug. 7) stated 117 total cases, 24 of which are active and 93 recovered with one total death. Check back in the future for more weekly COVID case updates around the lake.