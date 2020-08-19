A Camdenton man was seriously injured Tuesday night when his motorcycle overturned on the southbound Highway 54 entrance ramp to Highway 5.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that the incident occured when Drew Fairchild, 52, traveled off the right side of the roadway in a 2008 Yamaha. Fairchild was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The motorcycle was listed as having minor damage and was towed from the scene.