Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F has confirmed that an ultralight aircraft landed in the lake Monday morning near the 3.5mm of the Little Niangua arm.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F has confirmed that an ultralight aircraft landed in the lake Monday morning near the 3.5mm of the Little Niangua arm.

The pilot reported an engine problem and only a minor injury was reported after the landing. He was picked up by a passerby. Troopers escorted the pilot back to safety and located the aircraft with sonar (seen in the image above). The plane will be removed later this week.