Three people suffered injuries after a boat explosion on the lake Sunday afternoon near the 1.8 mile marker of the Main Channel.

NOTE: This is an update to the story shared Sunday afternoon, including official report details from the Missouri State Water Patrol.

After refueling his 2005 Formula 33’, Dennis S. Kiely, 55, started the first and second engine of the vessel. After the second engine was started, the vessel explodes, ejecting Dennis from the vessel and into the water. Debra L. Kiely, 52, was standing on the docks nearby and was thrown into the water as well. Megan D. Bartels, 20, an employee at the gas pump, was also injured in the blast, though was not thrown into the water.

The vessel became adrift and was further pushed away from the gas docks. It burned to the waterline and was totaled.

Megan and Dennis suffered minor injuries in the explosion, though Debra was left with serious injuries. Megan and Dennis were taken to Lake Regional Hospital and Debra was taken to University Hospital by air ambulance. None of those involved were wearing safety devices at the time.