Three Chillicothe residents were charged with drug trafficking according to reports from the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to online reports from the MSHP, at about 9:22 p.m., on Aug. 13 troopers arrested Chyanna L. Cooper, 21, Chillicothe, Alec D. Trent, 24, Chillicothe, Wyatt A. Cooper, 48, Chillicothe. The trio was arrested or alleged second-degree felony drug trafficking - methamphetamine; felony possession of a controlled substance- synthetic narcotic. All three were placed on a 24-hour hold at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and released, according to online records.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox issued a statement on Aug. 15, in which he said, arrest warrants were issued for the two Coopers and Trent on Friday, Aug. 14 through the Livingston County Associate Court charging all three with alleged class C felony trafficking drugs in 2nd degree. All three are alleged to have been in possession of 30 or more grams of methamphetamine and bond was set at $25,000 cash only on each person, Cox said.

According to the Missouri Courts webpage, courts.mo.gov, all three were arraigned Monday, and will go before Judge Michael Richard Leamer for their preliminary hearings at 9 a.m., on Sept. 30.

Wyatt Coopper has a lengthy report on the Missouri Courts webpage, including various civil issues. His criminal history includes pleading guilty in 2006 for a 2005 charge of third-degree assault, for which he successfully completed two years of probation. In October 2013 he plead guilty to possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for those charges.

The new charges against Chyanna Cooper, are the only listed criminal charges for her, besides several traffic ordinance violations.

Trent has previously been charged with and plead guilty to failure to maintain proof of financial responsibility with the Department of Revenue from a case in January 2020, in which he plead guilty and paid a $100 fine.