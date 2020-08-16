An official release has been shared on the Osage Beach plane crash. Two have been confirmed deceased in the crash.

UPDATE:

The individuals involved in today’s plane crash have been identified as Scott and Amy Lowe of Mt Pleasant, Iowa.



Osage Beach Police Department was assisted by the Osage Beach Ambulance Service, Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

-----

An official release has been shared on the Osage Beach plane crash.

"On August 16, 2020 at 1:37pm the Osage Beach Police Department received calls of a plane crash at the Grand Glaize Airport. Officers responded to the area and located the crash site in the area of Sleepy Hollow Road. Two people were on board the plane when it crashed and are deceased. Names of individuals are being withheld until notification of family. Emergency Services are still on scene as this is an ongoing investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been contacted and once on scene will take over the scene and investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available. "