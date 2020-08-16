NOTE: This is an ongoing scene, information is still unconfirmed.



Local reports indicate that a plane has crashed near the Grand Glaize Airport in a wooded area. No official report from the scene has been received.

This is a separate incident from the recent boat fire, both of which are still considered active.

More information will be shared as it is received.