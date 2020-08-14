



The University of Missouri conferred multiple degrees to its spring 2020 graduates from Audrain County. Receiving degrees were:

MEXICO

Kaylee Ruchelle Hutcheson, Bachelor of Science in education; Caleb Jameson Quinlan, Bachelor of Science in plant sciences; Matthew Thomas Ridgway, Master of Education in educational, school and counseling; Haley Schafer, Master of Education in learning, teaching and curriculum; Erika Elise Smiley, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Allison Ann Smiley, Bachelor of General Studies; Tanner E. Smith, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness management; Connor Mathew Templeton, Bachelor of Science in agricultural systems management; Nicole LeeAnn Webber, Bachelor of Science in agribusiness management.

THOMPSON

Dakota L. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

VANDALIA

Stephanie Ann Fischer, Master of Science in agricultural leadership, communications and education.