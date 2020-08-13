A Stover man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when his ATV overturned several times on Ivy Bend Road just north of Bear Drive in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Joshua Griffey, 40, was heading south in a 1998 Honda Fourtrax and was inattentive as the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road edge and struck a ditch, overturning several times. Griffey was transported by MU Air to University Hospital in Columbia.

The ATV received minor damage and was towed from the scene.