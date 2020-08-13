Osage Hills Road traffic will be rerouted the next couple of weeks in order to begin connecting that roadway to the new interchange on the north end of Lake Ozark.

The project contractor, working for the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin building a tie-in from the existing Osage Hills Road into the new Osage Hills Road alignment on Monday, August 17. This work will require the closure of Osage Hills Road from the U.S. Route 54/Route W intersection to just south of the U-Haul rental store through Thursday, August 20.

This stretch of Osage Hills Road will also be closed to traffic from Monday, August 24 to Wednesday, August 26.

Motorists are asked to use the west entrance, Isleworth Avenue, to access Osage Hills Road during this work. Motorists are asked to plan for delays, slow down and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.