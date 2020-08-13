Lake West Chamber welcomed American Elm Market into their chamber membership with a ribbon cutting. American Elm Market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. The business is located across from the Ozark Kat and K-9 Shelter just off Hwy 5. Co-owners TJ Richardson and Kevin Mauk bring unique home furnishings, art & gift items to the Lake Area. They feature antique finds, mid-century modern pieces and repurposed furniture. “We love to work with our customers and help them repurpose their products or special finds” says Richardson. For more information Call 573-207-0010