On 08/12/2020, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of north state highway 5. While deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it attempted to elude the deputy. When the vehicle finally stopped, deputies learned the driver had a suspended driver’s status. Further investigation led to the deployment of a K9 whereas a positive alert was gained. A search of the vehicle revealed over 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a quantity of marijuana and a handgun. Both subjects were arrested as a result.

Raul F Fernandez age 38 of Sedalia, Mo was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with no bond.

Ashley M Menke age 35 of Camdenton was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Valid License, Exceeded Speed Limit, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Possession of Controlled Substance with No bond.

Both individuals remain at the Camden County Correctional Facility.