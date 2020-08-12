A Versailles woman was injured Tuesday evening in a collision on Route C at Zion Road in Cole County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that 28-year-old Megan Newman of Versailles was heading west in her 2016 Chevrolet Trax when her vehicle struck the rear of a 2005 Chevrolet Impala slowing down to make a left turn. The driver of the Chevrolet Impala, Alfred Savage of Russellville, 26, was minorly injured and refused medical treatment at the scene. Newman also received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

The Chevrolet Trax was reported to have moderate damage and the Chevrolet Impala had extensive damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Cole County Sheriff's Department.