To help celebrate City Hall Selfie Day on Friday, the city of Grain Valley has asked people to submit selfies for a social media slideshow.

Selfie images can be from anywhere inside or outside City Hall, while wearing a mask. They can be emailed to: snadeau@cityofgrainvalley.org. City Hall is at 711 W. Main St.

City Hall Selfie Day is a social media celebration of local government service, with local government employees, elected officials, media and community members participating.

– Examiner staff