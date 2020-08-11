A Stover woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when her vehicle struck a retaining wall on Route C just east of Mount Zion Road in Morgan County.

A Stover woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when her vehicle struck a retaining wall on Route C just east of Mount Zion Road in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Marie Capps, 31, was heading west in her 1992 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, through a fence and struck the concrete retaining wall. Capps, who was wearing a safety device at the time of the incident, was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Jeep Cherokee was totaled and was towed from the scene.