Devils Lake, ND: “Social Distancing” to Devils Lake fishing guides is up close and personal while lifting a walleye in the net. It’s arranging clients so they can easily watch their slip-bobbers. And, high-fiving when they catch any of the lake’s popular summer-time species: walleyes, northern pike and white bass. Life is returning to normal, with business about “even” right now compared to a year ago, according to Suzie Kenner, Devils Lake Tourism executive director.

Devils Lake weekly fishing reports are featured on devilslakend.com. Also, find updates about lake conditions, guide services and packages, parks and camping, details about the community, lodging, restaurants, casino and so much more. Fishing is open year-round. For Devils Lake questions, call and talk with a knowledgeable local resident at 701-662-4903.

