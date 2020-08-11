Camden County Health Department has received notice of two apparent Covid-related deaths in hospitalized patients.

"Camden County Health Department has received notice of 2 apparent Covid-related deaths in hospitalized patients. Our deepest sympathy and utmost respect is extended to these families as they mourn their loved ones. This brings the total of apparent Covid related deaths in our county to 8 since March. As of 430pm, our total case count since March is 374, with 68 cases being actively followed by Camden County Health Department nurses. Close contacts are being identified and followed as well. 298 residents are considered recovered to date. Please follow www.cdc.gov and www.health.mo.gov for information and updates."