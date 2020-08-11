Residents are encouraged to write the hashtag #BeKind on themselves, take a selfie and post the photo to social media with the hashtag included to spread the word.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn’t believe that a little more kindness in the world would be a good thing. To Rebecca Christiansen and the other members of Camdenton Crossroads, this rings especially true.

Camdenton Crossroads formed in January 2020. Christiansen describes Camdenton Crossroads as a focus group of local businesses with the objective of working together to better the business opportunities in town. The group hosted their first community event during St. Patrick’s Day earlier in the year, but have been held back by the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling many of the other seasonal events they had planned.

Even so, Christiansen says the group has stayed positive and hopes to spread a note of positivity this week as they host Kindness Week throughout town. Kindness Week will see a number of small events happening from August 11-15 in Camdenton, including sidewalk drawings by local children and parents promoting a positive attitude from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Business members of Camdenton Crossroads will also be hosting specials at their stores and a large donation collection that will award raffle tickets for prizes at the end of the week. To donate, Christiansen says that residents can bring school supplies or school clothing to a Camdenton Crossroads business on the Square.

Residents are also encouraged to write the hashtag #BeKind on themselves, take a selfie and post the photo to social media with the hashtag included to spread the word.

Christiansen says the inspiration for the week was simply to bring a mindset of kindness to the area. With so much negativity spreading around the country and world, she says that a kind attitude can really go a long way. She says they also hope parents will take the week to introduce the ideas of being kind to their children and having a discussion about being growing to be a kind person.

“We just think the world could really use a little extra kindness right now,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen says residents can still expect Crossroads to host a few more events before the year’s end, including a holiday open house on the Square November 14 and a yet-to-be announce event connected to small business Saturday around November 28.