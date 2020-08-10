The Rolla Choral Arts Society is suspending all ensembles until January 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, which includes the Rolla Community Children's Choirs Una Voce and Cantiamo, Rolla Choral Arts Society Jazz Choirs, Rolla Men of Song and the Rolla Community Choir.

The Rolla Choral Arts Society Board voted to suspend all face-to-face interactions following a survey of ensemble members and after considering the latest research and recommendations on choral singing and the transmission of COVID-19.

Artistic and Executive Director Jeff Sandquist said,“It is just too early to start singing face-to-face at this point. Many of our members expressed how much they miss singing, and they want to sing together again, but went on to say that it was not worth the risk of exposing themselves and others to COVID-19.”

The Rolla Choral Arts Society will continue to exist. Sandquist said during the next semester a series of ZOOM get togethers will be held every Monday at 7:00 p.m. beginning Sept. 14. There will also be a number of resources posted on the society’s website for singers who would like to improve their music skills. Additional information will be posted on the website: www.rollachoirs.org.

The board will continue to meet monthly, and continue to monitor and evaluate the situation. Sandquist said the hope is that the Rolla Choral Arts Society will be able to resume activity in the spring.