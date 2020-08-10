





Bunceton has a restaurant in town again. Stockyard Burgers is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. It offers specialized hamburgers, loaded fries, and pizza. The restaurant opened Aug. 4.

BASEBALL PRACTICES START

Practices for Prairie Home with the Bunceton High School Fall Baseball team start today. Practice starts 5:30 p.m. with a parent meeting first.

PARENT-TEACHER LEAGUE MEETING

Zion Lutheran School announced its first Parent Teacher League meeting for the new school year is 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the school.

SCHOOL SUPPLY SOCIAL

Students with their parents, grandparents, or guardians visited the Bunceton Federated Church basement Sunday for the annual Back-to-School Ice Cream social. Students picked up school supplies for the new school year, everyone enjoyed ice cream and saw their teachers. Students are excited to get back in the classroom after being home since the middle of March.