Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been added in Adair County since this past Friday, making 158 total cases and 30 active.

The county has seen a surge of cases in the last week, having added 28 cases since Aug. 3. There have now been 30 cases added in the month, which is three away from tying the number of cases in July. The county is also getting close to the most amount of active cases, which was recorded on May 29 with 38.

"The uptick in cases is not a good sign as we prepare for the return of university students and the reopening of our county’s elementary and secondary schools which is when we anticipated seeing more cases," said Jim LeBaron, administrator of the Adair County Health Department, in a news release.

Five of the seven cases are attributed to community spread. Those individuals are women ages 66 and 36, and men ages 38, 40 and 63. The other two cases were found in a 34-year-old female and 34-year-old male who are employees of area meat processing plants. Employees of those plants makeup 84 of Adair County’s cases.

Missouri reported 1,027 new cases on Monday and no new deaths. To date, the state is at 59,954 cases and 1,307 deaths from COVID-19.

Missouri’s rate of positivity for the last seven days is now 10.8 percent.

The Macon County Health Department added two new cases Monday, bringing its total to 62. Six of those cases remain active. The Putnam County Health Department updated its figures to have 14 total cases with only one active. Putnam County has had one death caused from the virus.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new case on Sunday, which brings its total to 32. Eighteen of those patients remain isolated and three are hospitalized.

"Residents are going into crowded stores, bars, restaurants, churches and attending receptions and other gatherings, many indoors, while not wearing masks, and that’s how this virus spreads throughout a community. We’ve seen it happen in so many other places and hope people will take the small precaution of wearing masks here at least when they are unable to practice social distancing," LeBaron said. "Every time one person decides to wear a mask, the risk of transmission declines a little. If we all wear one, we can reduce transmission exponentially."