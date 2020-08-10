It was a big weekend in Eldon, as the town unveiled its new downtown mural.

Eldon residents gathered Saturday night to see the unveiling of the new town mural, funded by the Eldon Community Foundation and 100 Empowered Women groups. The event saw a performance by the High School band, as well as speeches by Superintendent Matt Davis and more.

The mural pays homage to the railroad roots of the town. Group members hope this will be the first of a number of steps to help Eldon residents understand and appreciate the heritage that railroads have within the town.

For more information on the project, see our earlier article here:

https://www.lakenewsonline.com/news/20200806/eldon-community-foundation-to-unveil-city-mural-this-weekend