A pair of teenagers were injured Friday night when the golf cart they were traveling in overturned on Red Hollow Road in Gravois Mills.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Jeffrey Pestal, 30, of Higginsville, Mo., was heading west when the golf cart struck a large rock, traveled off the left side of a dirt path and overturned. An unnamed 15-year-old male passenger from Joliet, Ill., was moderately injured and an unnamed 15-year-old female passenger from Higginsville received minor injuries. Both teenagers were taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital and Pestal was not reported to have any injuries.

The golf cart was reported to have moderate damage and was released to the owner.