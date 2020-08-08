A pair of Illinois teens were injured Friday evening after being ejected from their all-terrain cycle on Ruby Hill Court in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Angela Jointer, 19, of Hamilton, Ill., was heading northbound in a 1983 Honda 185S when she ran off the roadway and struck brush, ejecting herself and an unnamed 14-year-old female passenger from Mastoutah, Ill. Both teenagers received minor injuries and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by private conveyance.

The ATC received minor damage and was driven from the scene.