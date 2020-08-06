A boater from Mainto, IL was killed in Camden County Wednesday evening after being struck by his vessel’s anchor.

A boater from Mainto, IL was killed in Camden County Wednesday evening after being struck by his vessel’s anchor.

Craig H. Gathmann, 55, was in his 1998 Four Winns 240 Horizon near the 19.5 miler mark of the main channel. The vessel was underway with the anchor still in the water. The tension in the rope caused the anchor to leave the water and struck Gathmann. He was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional and pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is Troop F’s first boating fatality of August and third of 2020. Gathmann was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.