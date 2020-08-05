A Richland man was injured Tuesday evening after his vehicle became airborne and overturned on Highway 7 just north of Richland.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Dwayne Moore, 58, lost control of his southbound 2005 Ford Focus and after it crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road, it struck a driveway crossing, became airborne and overturned. Moore was reported to have moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Ford Focus was totaled and was towed from the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office in its response.